ASU Inaugural Buzz RUn

Alabama State University will be hosting its inaugural Buzz Run 5K and Stinger’s Fun Run on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The event is designed to promote fitness and wellness as well as showcasing ASU’s historic campus. The run will also raise funds for the ASU Track and Field Team and the Department of Aerospace Studies.

It's 45 dollars for adults and $15 dollars for children 4-12 before the day of the race and $50 the day of the race.

You can register on the ASU Website under the events tab or the day of the race. You can walk or run at your own pace. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. The Stinger’s Fun Run for Kids starts at 9 a.m.