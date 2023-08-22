© 2023 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

ASU Inaugural Buzz RUn

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT

Alabama State University will be hosting its inaugural Buzz Run 5K and Stinger’s Fun Run on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The event is designed to promote fitness and wellness as well as showcasing ASU’s historic campus. The run will also raise funds for the ASU Track and Field Team and the Department of Aerospace Studies.

It's 45 dollars for adults and $15 dollars for children 4-12 before the day of the race and $50 the day of the race.

You can register on the ASU Website under the events tab or the day of the race. You can walk or run at your own pace. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. The Stinger’s Fun Run for Kids starts at 9 a.m.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
