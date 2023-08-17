Company upset after not being awarded marijuana license

A company failed to win a potentially lucrative medical marijuana license in Alabama has asked a judge Tuesday to block the state from issuing the licenses to anyone.

Alabama Always, a company that was not among the winners, said the commission violated the Open Meetings Act, and is seeking a temporary restraining order to block the licenses from being issued.

The filing is the latest legal skirmish in the battle over who will get licenses to grow and distribute cannabis for the state’s developing medical marijuana program.