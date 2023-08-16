© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Police investigate weekend double shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT

Montgomery police are investigating two separate weekend shootings.

An official says on Sunday, August 13, 2023 around 4:13 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5300 block of Roland Drive regarding a subject shot; there an adult female victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second incident took place around 8 a.m. in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road. A juvenile male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
