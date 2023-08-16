Police investigate weekend double shooting

Montgomery police are investigating two separate weekend shootings.

An official says on Sunday, August 13, 2023 around 4:13 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5300 block of Roland Drive regarding a subject shot; there an adult female victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second incident took place around 8 a.m. in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road. A juvenile male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.