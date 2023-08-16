New program introduces golf opportunities to students

Alabama State University’s “Make Golf Your Thing” was met with smiles at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center Tuesday.

The program connects the Golf industry with HBCUs, introducing students to the world of golf and its employment opportunities.

The launch stamps ASU in the history books as the first HBCU out of 10 selected HBCUs for the program created by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

13 representatives met with students to talk about the various jobs and careers.