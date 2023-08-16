© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

New program introduces golf opportunities to students

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT

Alabama State University’s “Make Golf Your Thing” was met with smiles at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center Tuesday.

The program connects the Golf industry with HBCUs, introducing students to the world of golf and its employment opportunities.

The launch stamps ASU in the history books as the first HBCU out of 10 selected HBCUs for the program created by the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

13 representatives met with students to talk about the various jobs and careers.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan