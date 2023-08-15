Judges review Alabama Congressional map

Federal judges reviewing Alabama's new congressional map on Monday sharply questioned if state lawmakers ignored the court's directive to create a second-majority Black district, so minority voters have a fair opportunity to influence elections.

The three-judge panel held a hearing as they weighed whether to let the map stand or to step in and draw new congressional districts for the state.

The panel heard arguments Monday but did not indicate when it would rule.

All three judges pointedly asked the state’s lawyer whether Alabama had ignored their finding that the state should have a second district where Black voters have an opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

The panel in 2022 issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s then-map. During the court hearing, a judge asked the sides about next steps and whether they were starting anew in the review of the map.