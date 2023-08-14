ASU to host The Swing into Success

Alabama State University along with nine other HBCUs will be hosting, “Make Golf Your Thing” on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

All Students are invited to attend “The Swing into Success” event featuring various companies at the John Garrick Hardy Student center

USGA Senior Regional Advisor, Dr. Michael Cooper says “Golf is a 100-billion-dollar industry that lacks diversity, and we want to raise the awareness of the business aspect."

The free event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.