© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama Cannabis Commission awards licenses

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT

24 businesses in Alabama now have a license to operate medical cannabis.

Thursday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission nominated and voted for the companies based on eight categories including financial ability, operations plans and procedures and quality control and testing.

Chairman Rex Vaughn hopes by December medical cannabis will be available for patients.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners says doctors can start the certification process to suggest cannabis to patients after business licenses have been issued.

Under the rules, patients must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan