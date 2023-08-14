Alabama Cannabis Commission awards licenses

24 businesses in Alabama now have a license to operate medical cannabis.

Thursday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission nominated and voted for the companies based on eight categories including financial ability, operations plans and procedures and quality control and testing.

Chairman Rex Vaughn hopes by December medical cannabis will be available for patients.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners says doctors can start the certification process to suggest cannabis to patients after business licenses have been issued.

Under the rules, patients must have at least one of the qualifying conditions and be recommended for medical cannabis by a certified physician.