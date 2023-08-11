Civil rights icon Fred Gray receives award from American Bar Association

Civil rights icon and Alabama State University Alum Fred Gray was recently awarded the 2023 American Bar Association medal.

Gray, who worked as the legal counsel for Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, says he accepted the award on behalf of his clients, saying "the struggle for equal justice continues.”

His numerous accomplishments include becoming the first of two black Alabama State lawmakers since Reconstruction and his work to integrate the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

The 92 year-old is still practicing law with the firm Gray, Langford, Sapp, McGowan, Gray & Nathanson in Tuskegee and Montgomery.