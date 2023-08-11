Brimingham Firefighter recovers from shooting

A local media outlet is reporting Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones is now at home recovering having been released from UAB Hospital Tuesday.

An official with the department says Jones still has a long road to recovery. Jones was one of two fighters who were shot while working at Fire Station 9 in July.

The other firefighter, 29-year-old Jordan Melton, died five days later. Birmingham Fire and Rescue asks you to keep Jones and the department in your thoughts and prayers.