WVAS Local

Brimingham Firefighter recovers from shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT

A local media outlet is reporting Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones is now at home recovering having been released from UAB Hospital Tuesday.

An official with the department says Jones still has a long road to recovery. Jones was one of two fighters who were shot while working at Fire Station 9 in July.

The other firefighter, 29-year-old Jordan Melton, died five days later. Birmingham Fire and Rescue asks you to keep Jones and the department in your thoughts and prayers.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
