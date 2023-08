The 9th annual Stuff the Truck Food Drive sponsored by Tie and Doll will be taking place.

Founder ,Traci Howell says the donations will help feed children in the Montgomery Public School System.

A list of items can be found on the Tie and Doll Facebook page. Donations will be collected on Saturday, August 26th at the Winn-Dixie in Sturbridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.