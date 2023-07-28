© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Inmates and officer arrested after inmate dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT

Authorities say Two inmates and a correctional officer were arrested Thursday after an inmate died in Elmore, Alabama.

Officials report 31-year-old Sgt. Demarcus Sanders and inmates 60-year-old Frederick Gooden, and 35-year-old Stefranio Hampton are each charged with murder following the death of inmate 38-year-old Rubyn James Murray.

The department said Murray was injured during a fight with correctional officers outside his cell Wednesday. As a result, Murray was waiting in a holding area to be taken to a medical facility.

Gooden and Hampton entered the area at some point without authorization. Murray was later found “unresponsive.”

Murray was taken to a local hospital where he died. He was serving a 20-year sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility for a robbery out of Montgomery County. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Sanders is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility without bond. The inmates remain in ADOC custody.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
