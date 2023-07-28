Inmates and officer arrested after inmate dies

Authorities say Two inmates and a correctional officer were arrested Thursday after an inmate died in Elmore, Alabama.

Officials report 31-year-old Sgt. Demarcus Sanders and inmates 60-year-old Frederick Gooden, and 35-year-old Stefranio Hampton are each charged with murder following the death of inmate 38-year-old Rubyn James Murray.

The department said Murray was injured during a fight with correctional officers outside his cell Wednesday. As a result, Murray was waiting in a holding area to be taken to a medical facility.

Gooden and Hampton entered the area at some point without authorization. Murray was later found “unresponsive.”

Murray was taken to a local hospital where he died. He was serving a 20-year sentence at Elmore Correctional Facility for a robbery out of Montgomery County. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Sanders is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility without bond. The inmates remain in ADOC custody.