Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be hosting her 12th annual Job Fair on Wednesday, August 2nd at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Sewell says if you are looking for a career, make plans to attend.

The job fair ends at 2 p.m. You are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring your resume. You can pre-register at Sewell.house.gov.