ASU music student and recording artist J Chantel to perform in music series on Revolt TV

Alabama State University music student and recording artist J Chantel is making moves in the music industry.

Jessica Smith better known as “J Chantel” began playing the trumpet when she was around 10 years old, since then she has been performing in several bands including the coveted ASU Mighty Marching Hornets.

Chantel will be performing in the second season of “The Link Up,” a music series presented by Revolt TV sponsored by Xfinity. She says her first season was a dream come true.

You can hear more of J Chantel and learn about her new single coming out next month on all social media platforms at J Chantel Music.