WVAS Local

ASU music student and recording artist J Chantel to perform in music series on Revolt TV

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT

Alabama State University music student and recording artist J Chantel is making moves in the music industry.

Jessica Smith better known as “J Chantel” began playing the trumpet when she was around 10 years old, since then she has been performing in several bands including the coveted ASU Mighty Marching Hornets.

Chantel will be performing in the second season of “The Link Up,” a music series presented by Revolt TV sponsored by Xfinity. She says her first season was a dream come true.

You can hear more of J Chantel and learn about her new single coming out next month on all social media platforms at J Chantel Music.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
