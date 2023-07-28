© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

ASU Levi Watkins Learning Center awarded $30,000 grant

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT

A $30,000 grant has been awarded to Alabama State University’s Levi Watkins Learning Center to protect its collection of art and artifacts.

The Daniel Foundation awarded the grant.

ASU Archivist, Raegan C. Stearns, crafted the proposal called “Increasing Access to ASU's Archives’ Art Collections.”

The funds will be used to purchase and install custom displays of items, some of which have been donated by alumni, visual arts students and faculty and purchased by the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan