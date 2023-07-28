ASU Levi Watkins Learning Center awarded $30,000 grant

A $30,000 grant has been awarded to Alabama State University’s Levi Watkins Learning Center to protect its collection of art and artifacts.

The Daniel Foundation awarded the grant.

ASU Archivist, Raegan C. Stearns, crafted the proposal called “Increasing Access to ASU's Archives’ Art Collections.”

The funds will be used to purchase and install custom displays of items, some of which have been donated by alumni, visual arts students and faculty and purchased by the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture.