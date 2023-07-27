© 2023 WVAS
ISTAP celebrates 25th anniversary

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT

The Silver Anniversary of I Support the Athletics Program at Alabama State University or ISTAP for short will take place on Saturday August 5, 2023 in Montgomery.

The organization was founded by ASU Alum James Shannon with the goal to help support ASU Sports.

Current President Ronald Ashley says the event combines food and fellowship.

Ashley says ASU’s 15th President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. is scheduled to attend along with other university leaders and community members.

The ISTAP Silver Brunch will take place at 9 a.m. at the John Garrick Student Center on campus.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
