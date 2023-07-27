ISTAP celebrates 25th anniversary

The Silver Anniversary of I Support the Athletics Program at Alabama State University or ISTAP for short will take place on Saturday August 5, 2023 in Montgomery.

The organization was founded by ASU Alum James Shannon with the goal to help support ASU Sports.

Current President Ronald Ashley says the event combines food and fellowship.

Ashley says ASU’s 15th President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. is scheduled to attend along with other university leaders and community members.

The ISTAP Silver Brunch will take place at 9 a.m. at the John Garrick Student Center on campus.