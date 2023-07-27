© 2023 WVAS
Double shooting in East Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday night.

Police report the shooting in East Montgomery took place around 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of Vaughn Road.

Officials say the men were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports say both men will be facing charges and both are in custody; one of the men, 31-year-old Cruz Woodard is charged with second degree assault.

Woodard is in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
