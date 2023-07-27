Double shooting in East Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday night.

Police report the shooting in East Montgomery took place around 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of Vaughn Road.

Officials say the men were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports say both men will be facing charges and both are in custody; one of the men, 31-year-old Cruz Woodard is charged with second degree assault.

Woodard is in the Montgomery County Detention Center.