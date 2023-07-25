Police offering cash reward for cold case

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a cold case.

Officials are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Daniel Jackson.

Reports show on January 1, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a shooting.

There Jackson was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking anyone who was present during the shooting to please

come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information identifying the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.