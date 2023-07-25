© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Police offering cash reward for cold case

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a cold case.

Officials are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Daniel Jackson.

Reports show on January 1, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a shooting.

There Jackson was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking anyone who was present during the shooting to please

come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information identifying the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
