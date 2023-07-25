MPD homicide investigation

The death of a 46-year-old man in Montgomery is being investigated as a homicide.

Montgomery Police are investigating the death of Celso Martinez.

Reports show on Friday, July 7, 2023, around 4 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive in reference to a subject shot.

Martinez was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.