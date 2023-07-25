© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

MPD homicide investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT

The death of a 46-year-old man in Montgomery is being investigated as a homicide.

Montgomery Police are investigating the death of Celso Martinez.

Reports show on Friday, July 7, 2023, around 4 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive in reference to a subject shot.

Martinez was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
