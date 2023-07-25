© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Beach in Northwest Alabama reopens after diesel spill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT

Northwest Alabama officials have reopened a beach along the Tennessee River after they closed it when diesel spilled into the river from a sunken tugboat.

An emergency management director for Florence and Lauderdale County, told WHNT-TV that the beach at the city's McFarland Park was reopened after water samples were tested.

Police pulled swimmers out of the water on July 16th when the fuel, forming a visible slick, began floating downstream.

The tugboat Michael R sank at its berth in the Port of Florence, just upriver from the park, prompting a multiday environmental response.

