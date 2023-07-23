© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

MPD searches for sex offender

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT

Police in Montgomery are searching for the location of a registered sex offender.

Reports show 54-year-old Riley James Decatur is wanted for Violation of the Community Notification Act by the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators say Decatur is a registered sex offender and official court documents indicate he has been convicted of three sexual-related offenses.

Decatur is described as a white male, standing 6’1 weighing around 260 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Decatur.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
