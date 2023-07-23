MPD searches for sex offender

Police in Montgomery are searching for the location of a registered sex offender.

Reports show 54-year-old Riley James Decatur is wanted for Violation of the Community Notification Act by the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators say Decatur is a registered sex offender and official court documents indicate he has been convicted of three sexual-related offenses.

Decatur is described as a white male, standing 6’1 weighing around 260 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Decatur.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!