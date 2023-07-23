© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Congressional map deadline

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 23, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT

Alabama lawmakers faced a deadline Friday to draw a new congressional district that would give a larger voice to Black voters.

The Republican-controlled state House and Senate named a conference committee to seek an agreement on increasing the share of Black voters in southeast Alabama’s 2nd District.

Experts say the two current GOP proposals fall short of what the Supreme Court said last month is required by law.

Neither plan comes close to creating a second Black majority district in a state that is 27% Black. Both plans preserve the current Black majority of the 7th District.

A leading GOP lawmaker said the Senate proposal places heavier emphasis on a district's shape and keeping communities together than on racial composition.

The debate in Alabama is being closely watched across the nation, and could be mirrored in fights in Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and other states.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan