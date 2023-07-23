Congressional map deadline

Alabama lawmakers faced a deadline Friday to draw a new congressional district that would give a larger voice to Black voters.

The Republican-controlled state House and Senate named a conference committee to seek an agreement on increasing the share of Black voters in southeast Alabama’s 2nd District.

Experts say the two current GOP proposals fall short of what the Supreme Court said last month is required by law.

Neither plan comes close to creating a second Black majority district in a state that is 27% Black. Both plans preserve the current Black majority of the 7th District.

A leading GOP lawmaker said the Senate proposal places heavier emphasis on a district's shape and keeping communities together than on racial composition.

The debate in Alabama is being closely watched across the nation, and could be mirrored in fights in Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and other states.