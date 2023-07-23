Alabama man executed

Alabama executed a man on Friday for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumed lethal injections after failed executions prompted the governor to order an internal review of procedures.

64-year-old James Barber, was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison.

In a last-minute legal fight, Barber's attorneys had argued that the execution shouldn't go forward, citing the state's difficulties obtaining intravenous access in recent executions.

But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against him, allowing the execution to happen.

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement in 2001, 75-year-old Dorothy Epps desperately fought for her life as Mr. Barber brutally and gruesomely beat her to death in her own home,"

Before he was put to death, Barber told his family he loved them and apologized to Epps' family. Saying “Tell the Epps' family I love them. I'm sorry for what happened, “No words would fit how I feel.”