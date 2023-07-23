© 2023 WVAS
Alabama man executed

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 23, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT

Alabama executed a man on Friday for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumed lethal injections after failed executions prompted the governor to order an internal review of procedures.

64-year-old James Barber, was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison.

In a last-minute legal fight, Barber's attorneys had argued that the execution shouldn't go forward, citing the state's difficulties obtaining intravenous access in recent executions.

But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against him, allowing the execution to happen.

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement in 2001, 75-year-old Dorothy Epps desperately fought for her life as Mr. Barber brutally and gruesomely beat her to death in her own home,"

Before he was put to death, Barber told his family he loved them and apologized to Epps' family. Saying “Tell the Epps' family I love them. I'm sorry for what happened, “No words would fit how I feel.”

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
