WVAS Live at Lunch Series

WVAS is celebrating its 39th year on air with a number of activities including a new Live at Lunch series. National recording artist, Saxophonist Dee Lucas was Thursday’s featured guest.

Before performing, Lucas stopped by the WVAS News Center to talk about his latest release “No Boundaries." Lucas says he’s grateful for being a featured artist on the WVAS airwaves.

Every third Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., you tune in to hear a live performance by a national, regional or local artist.