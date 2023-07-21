© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

WVAS Live at Lunch Series

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT

WVAS is celebrating its 39th year on air with a number of activities including a new Live at Lunch series. National recording artist, Saxophonist Dee Lucas was Thursday’s featured guest.

Before performing, Lucas stopped by the WVAS News Center to talk about his latest release “No Boundaries." Lucas says he’s grateful for being a featured artist on the WVAS airwaves.

Every third Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., you tune in to hear a live performance by a national, regional or local artist.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
