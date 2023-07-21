Legislative update on congressional district lines

On the eve of a court deadline, Alabama lawmakers are still divided Thursday over the map designating new congressional districts and sparring over what constitutes an “opportunity” district that the state was ordered to create for Black voters.

Republican-controlled committees in the House of Representatives and Senate continue to advance separate plans that increase the number of Black voters in the state’s 2nd congressional district but fail to establish the second majority-Black district, as sought by plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case last month.

Under the state Senate plan, the number of Black voters in the 2nd congressional district would increase from about 30% to 38%; under the House plan, it would increase to 42%.

Black lawmakers argue those numbers would make it impossible for a Black candidate to win in that district, and do not comply with the court directive to create a second majority-Black district “or something quite close to it.”

The judges added that any map should include two districts where “Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

The meaning of the terms "quite close" and “opportunity” have dominated much of the legislative debate.

Plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case have said they will challenge either proposal if enacted.

Scott Douglas, executive director of Greater Birmingham Ministries and a plaintiff in the case, said lawmakers have “apparently learned nothing from their loss at the Supreme Court, the Legislature has put forward yet another map that dilutes the electoral power of Black Alabamians.”