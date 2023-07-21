Father charged with shooting death of toddler

Birmingham Police have charged a father in the shooting death of his three-year-old son.

Reports say the toddler died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive South West.

Authorities confirm Stephen D’Metri Goldman is charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Kayden Goldman.

Documents show the father recklessly caused his son’s death by leaving a loaded handgun within reach of an unattended toddler

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he later died. The coroner said there were adults in the residence but the child was alone in the room when he found the firearm.