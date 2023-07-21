City Boys Festival this weekend

This Sunday in Montgomery, the public is invited to attend the City Boys Festival.

The free event is sponsored by a number of organizations including Fathers Helping Fathers and the League of Distinguished Gentlemen.

An organizer says there will be free food, games and giveaways. There will also be a representative to talk about gun safety and mental health.

The festival takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gateway Park. It ends at 6 p.m. The number for more information is (334) 296-0926.