WVAS Local

City Boys Festival this weekend

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT

This Sunday in Montgomery, the public is invited to attend the City Boys Festival.

The free event is sponsored by a number of organizations including Fathers Helping Fathers and the League of Distinguished Gentlemen.

An organizer says there will be free food, games and giveaways. There will also be a representative to talk about gun safety and mental health.

The festival takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gateway Park. It ends at 6 p.m. The number for more information is (334) 296-0926.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
