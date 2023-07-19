© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

New Congressional lines in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT

Alabama Republicans advanced new congressional lines Wednesday, a proposed map that Black lawmakers called an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to redraw districts to give Black voters a greater voice in elections.

The House of Representatives voted 74-27 to approve the GOP plan, which does not establish the second majority-Black district sought by plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case.

Instead, the GOP would increase the percentage of Black voters to 42% in the district.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The language reinforced by the Supreme Court specified that a new map should include two districts in which “Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan