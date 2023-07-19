© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Birmingham firefighter dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
One of two firefighters shot at an Alabama firehouse over what police suspect was a personal conflict has died, according to officials.

Jordan Melton died Monday, fire officials said. Melton and Jamal Jones were shot last week while on duty at a Birmingham firehouse.

Authorities say Tuesday police were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting but continue to believe it was a targeted attack.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement announcing Melton's death that officials were “exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan's loved ones.”

Police have said the shooter entered the station on July 12 through an open bay door just after Melton and Jones started their shifts.

At least one other firefighter was in the station during the attack and was not hurt.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
