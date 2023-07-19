Alabama inmate appeals execution

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his upcoming execution, arguing the state has a history of troubled lethal injections.

54-year-old James Barber is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday as the state seeks to resume executions following a lengthy pause.

Gov. Kay Ivey temporarily suspended executions last year after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting an IV into the veins of the condemned men.

Advocacy groups claimed a third execution that was carried out after a lengthy delay was botched.

A panel of judges with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday but did not indicate when they will rule.

After the internal review, Alabama also did away with its customary midnight deadline to get an execution underway in order to give the state more time to establish an intravenous line and battle last-minute legal appeals.

The state will have until 6 a.m. Friday morning to get Barber's execution started. Barber was convicted of the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.