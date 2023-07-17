Theft at major retailer in Opelika

The Opelika Police Department is asking the public to help identify a theft suspect.

Investigators released a photo of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. Reports show the incident took place on July 8th at Office Depot located in Opelika, Alabama.

Authorities say the pictured suspect entered the business

and disconnected an alarm system wire and took a display laptop and left the scene.

Officials say surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as a white male with tattoos on both of his arms, was seen wearing khaki shorts, a light blue Columbia t-shirt, and black and white sneakers.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, a Class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.