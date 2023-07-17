© 2023 WVAS
Double homicide in Phenix City

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT
A double homicide and arson are being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department. Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Investigators say on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 around 5:08 a.m. the Phenix City Police responded to 11 Pine Lane in reference to a structure fire.

First responders found a fully engulfed house fire. It was determined two victims were found dead inside the residence. Investigators believe the fire was started to cover up the double homicide.

Officials say witnesses saw a black in-color truck and a white in-color compact SUV leave the area before the fire. The truck was owned by one of the deceased victims.

The identity and names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this double homicide is asked please come forward. You may remain anonymous.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect. The number is 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
