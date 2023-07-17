ASU graduate lands job with San Antonio Spurs

A new graduate from Alabama State University's Department of Communications is now working with the San Antonio Spurs.

Renil Pulley, graduated in May from ASU with a bachelor's degree in Communications/Radio and Television will work in the team’s brand production department.

Pulley says "he is very excited about being employed with the Spurs, especially as his very first professional employment out of school."

Pulley who is from Connecticut says he gained valuable experience as a student at ASU and credits the Communications Department.