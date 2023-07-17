© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ASU graduate lands job with San Antonio Spurs

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT

A new graduate from Alabama State University's Department of Communications is now working with the San Antonio Spurs.

Renil Pulley, graduated in May from ASU with a bachelor's degree in Communications/Radio and Television will work in the team’s brand production department.

Pulley says "he is very excited about being employed with the Spurs, especially as his very first professional employment out of school."

Pulley who is from Connecticut says he gained valuable experience as a student at ASU and credits the Communications Department.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
