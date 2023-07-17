Alabama Congressional Map Proposal

Alabama Republicans, under orders of the U.S. Supreme Court to redraw congressional districts to give minority voters a greater voice in elections, rejected calls Monday to craft a second majority-Black district and proposed a map testing the judges’ directive.

Lawmakers must adopt a new map by Friday after the high court in June affirmed a three-judge panel's ruling that Alabama’s existing congressional map — with a single Black district out of seven statewide — likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle, who serves as co-chairman of the state redistricting committee, said the plan satisfies the court's instruction to give Black voters a greater opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

The Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment approved the proposal in a 14-6 vote that fell along party lines.

Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, a Democrat from Mobile, said the court was clear that the state should create a second majority-Black district or something close to it. “Forty-two percent is not close to 50."

Joe Reed, chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference — the state’s oldest Black political organization —told urged lawmakers that the district will not elect a Black candidate to Congress unless it is a majority Black district.