Central Alabama Crimestoppers clears nearly 200 cases

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT

Three thousand fugitives have been arrested due to the work of the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers agency.

The organization started in 1997 and has since been instrumental in clearing nearly 200 cases.

Director of Operations David Hicks says those figures greatly impact the lives of victims and their families.

Crimestoppers has also aided in 365 criminal charges and recovered 98 firearms. The agency was awarded the 2022 Southeastern CrimeStoppers Association Productivity Award.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
