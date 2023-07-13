Central Alabama Crimestoppers clears nearly 200 cases

Three thousand fugitives have been arrested due to the work of the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers agency.

The organization started in 1997 and has since been instrumental in clearing nearly 200 cases.

Director of Operations David Hicks says those figures greatly impact the lives of victims and their families.

Crimestoppers has also aided in 365 criminal charges and recovered 98 firearms. The agency was awarded the 2022 Southeastern CrimeStoppers Association Productivity Award.