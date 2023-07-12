© 2023 WVAS
Two suspects in Montgomery charged with capital murder

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT

Two men are behind bars Tuesday, charged with capital murder in a weekend shooting in Montgomery.

Authorities report 20-year-olds Luis and Baltazar Barrera are accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring six other people.

Officials report the shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Gardendale Drive. The men are in custody at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Melanie Hogan
