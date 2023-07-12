Two Birmingham firefighters recovering from shooting injuries

A media agency is reporting Two Birmingham firefighters are recovering at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.

The men were seriously injured according to reports. Birmingham Police are conducting an investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community where the shooting took place.

An official says this might have been a targeted attack.

There is no word on who the shooting suspect or the motive.

Senator Tommy Tuberville commented in part, "Please join me in praying for these firemen in critical condition.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement:

“Our hearts are extremely heavy in the wake of the shooting of two Birmingham firefighters this morning. These are two dedicated servants of our community. Now, we must return the favor of service by providing them and their families the comfort, care and support they need."

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764.