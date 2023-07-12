© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Two Birmingham firefighters recovering from shooting injuries

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT

A media agency is reporting Two Birmingham firefighters are recovering at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday morning.

The men were seriously injured according to reports. Birmingham Police are conducting an investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community where the shooting took place.

An official says this might have been a targeted attack.

There is no word on who the shooting suspect or the motive.

Senator Tommy Tuberville commented in part, "Please join me in praying for these firemen in critical condition.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement:

“Our hearts are extremely heavy in the wake of the shooting of two Birmingham firefighters this morning. These are two dedicated servants of our community. Now, we must return the favor of service by providing them and their families the comfort, care and support they need."

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
