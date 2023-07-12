Transgender trial delayed

The trial over an Alabama law prohibiting doctors from providing puberty-blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors has been delayed until 2024.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke last month postponed the trial date from August to April 2, 2024, giving more time for the parties to produce requested records.

The Alabama law remains on hold under a temporary injunction issued last year by Burke. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not ruled on Alabama’s request to lift the injunction and let the law go into effect.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act into law in 2022, making it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for doctors to treat transgender people under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors.