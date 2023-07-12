© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Theft at Lowe's in Prattville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT

Prattville Police are searching for two men accused of taking items from the area Lowe’s store.

Investigators say on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at around 10:30 a.m. the suspects, two black males were seen placing $2,100 worth of merchandise in their shopping cart and leaving the business without paying.

Officials report one suspect was wearing a white Nike t-shirt, green and black shorts, and flip flops, while the other suspect was seen wearing a black polo shirt and a black baseball cap.

The men were seen leaving in a white older model SUV; they are wanted for theft of property 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan