Theft at Lowe's in Prattville

Prattville Police are searching for two men accused of taking items from the area Lowe’s store.

Investigators say on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at around 10:30 a.m. the suspects, two black males were seen placing $2,100 worth of merchandise in their shopping cart and leaving the business without paying.

Officials report one suspect was wearing a white Nike t-shirt, green and black shorts, and flip flops, while the other suspect was seen wearing a black polo shirt and a black baseball cap.

The men were seen leaving in a white older model SUV; they are wanted for theft of property 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.