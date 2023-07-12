Suspect wanted in Talladega for receiving stolen property

A Talladega woman is wanted for receiving stolen property.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 31-year-old Tara Samantha Calhoun is wanted for receiving stolen property 2nd degree.

Calhoun is described as a black female, 5’8 ft. in height, weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Investigators say Calhoun is most likely in the Gadsden, Alabama area.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will provide a cash reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Calhoun.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP.