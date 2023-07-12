© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Gov. Kay Ivey announces funding for roads and bridges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced $2.6 million in state funding for road and bridge projects.

The funding is made possible through the Rebuild Alabama Act which requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million for local projects.

11 projects were selected during this second round of grant money.

It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.

