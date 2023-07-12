© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

ASU Security Job Fair

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT

A security job fair will be open to the public next Wednesday in Montgomery.

The Alabama State University Preventing School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools program will be hosting its inaugural security job fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Montgomery Public Schools Chief of Security Curtis Fortay says about 20 positions need to be filled immediately.

The job fair will take place at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome from 8 a.m. to 2p.m.

The positions include nine and 12 months’ work schedules, overtime and benefits.

More information can be found at (334) 223-6730.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan