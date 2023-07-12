ASU Security Job Fair

A security job fair will be open to the public next Wednesday in Montgomery.

The Alabama State University Preventing School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools program will be hosting its inaugural security job fair on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Montgomery Public Schools Chief of Security Curtis Fortay says about 20 positions need to be filled immediately.

The job fair will take place at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome from 8 a.m. to 2p.m.

The positions include nine and 12 months’ work schedules, overtime and benefits.

More information can be found at (334) 223-6730.