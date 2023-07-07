Montgomery’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Teen Movie Night Series. The first movie, Creed III will be played last night at Gateway Park at 8 p.m.

The movie series is open to youth ages 13-17.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be playing at Oak Park at 1010 Forest Avenue on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at Patterson Field will play on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Missing at Chisholm Community Center at 545 E Vandiver Blvd on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Refreshments are free.

Blankets and chairs are welcome.

Dates and locations are subject to change. For more information, contact 334-625-2300.