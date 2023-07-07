© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Teen Movie Night Series

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT

Montgomery’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Teen Movie Night Series. The first movie, Creed III will be played last night at Gateway Park at 8 p.m.

The movie series is open to youth ages 13-17.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be playing at Oak Park at 1010 Forest Avenue on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at Patterson Field will play on Thursday, July 20, 2023.  

Missing at Chisholm Community Center at 545 E Vandiver Blvd on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Refreshments are free.

Blankets and chairs are welcome.

Dates and locations are subject to change. For more information, contact 334-625-2300.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
