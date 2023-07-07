Montgomery Whitewater now open

The 120 acre state-of-the-art outdoor center called Montgomery Whitewater Park is now open.

Dozens of community leaders, supporters, business owners and elected officials took part in the grand opening ceremony Friday morning.

Opening remarks came from the Montgomery County Commission, the Montgomery City Council and U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The grand opening activities like whitewater rafting, kayaking competition and a 5k fun run will continue through Sunday.