July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery Whitewater now open

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT

The 120 acre state-of-the-art outdoor center called Montgomery Whitewater Park is now open.

Dozens of community leaders, supporters, business owners and elected officials took part in the grand opening ceremony Friday morning.

Opening remarks came from the Montgomery County Commission, the Montgomery City Council and U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

The grand opening activities like whitewater rafting, kayaking competition and a 5k fun run will continue through Sunday.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
