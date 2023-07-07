© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Montgomery Thrive Broadband

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT

Residents and business leaders in the River Region are encouraged to participate in the Montgomery Thrive broadband survey.

Citizens are asked to give their input about current broadband needs and service.

The Montgomery County Commission and the City of Montgomery will be conducting the study.

You can fill-out the survey at any Montgomery City-County Public Library in- person or by mail.

The deadline is July 18, 2023.

More information can be found online at questions@montgomerythrive.org.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan