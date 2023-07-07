Residents and business leaders in the River Region are encouraged to participate in the Montgomery Thrive broadband survey.

Citizens are asked to give their input about current broadband needs and service.

The Montgomery County Commission and the City of Montgomery will be conducting the study.

You can fill-out the survey at any Montgomery City-County Public Library in- person or by mail.

The deadline is July 18, 2023.

More information can be found online at questions@montgomerythrive.org.