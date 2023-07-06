© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

MPD mourns loss of fallen officer

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT

The funeral for Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor has been set for Monday, July 10, 2023.

Taylor died last week after suffering from a traumatic brain injury in 2017 during an on the job crash. Taylor died on Friday, June 30, 2023.

He was a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Police Department.

Taylor’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Frazer Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9th, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the E.C. Cummings funeral home. The funeral home is located at 1120 Bragg Street in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said, “Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan