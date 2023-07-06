MPD mourns loss of fallen officer

The funeral for Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor has been set for Monday, July 10, 2023.

Taylor died last week after suffering from a traumatic brain injury in 2017 during an on the job crash. Taylor died on Friday, June 30, 2023.

He was a 2016 graduate of the Montgomery Police Department.

Taylor’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Frazer Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9th, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the E.C. Cummings funeral home. The funeral home is located at 1120 Bragg Street in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said, “Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”