July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Catch the K-Wave

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT

Area students are gearing up to take part in Catch The K-Wave, the Korean Language and Culture Program taking place this week in Montgomery.

It is hosted by the Alabama Korean Education and Economic Partnership or AKEEP for short.

AKEEP Academic Coordinator Sharon Hobbie says the program encourages understanding and empathy through language and culture.

AKEEP’s all day program will be hosting students from the 6th through the 12th grades. The program runs from July 5th through July 21st.

Hobbie says the program has been filled for this year but registration is open for next year.

The number for information is (334) 625-8515.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
