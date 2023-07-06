Area students are gearing up to take part in Catch The K-Wave, the Korean Language and Culture Program taking place this week in Montgomery.

It is hosted by the Alabama Korean Education and Economic Partnership or AKEEP for short.

AKEEP Academic Coordinator Sharon Hobbie says the program encourages understanding and empathy through language and culture.

AKEEP’s all day program will be hosting students from the 6th through the 12th grades. The program runs from July 5th through July 21st.

Hobbie says the program has been filled for this year but registration is open for next year.

The number for information is (334) 625-8515.