The Town of Pike Road will be hosting its kick off to the Fourth of July weekend SummerFest Thursday.

The community event will take place at the Pike Road Agriculture, Recreation & Performing Arts Park on Trotman Road.

Activities will include yard games and kids’ activities, food trucks and music, and fireworks. SummerFest is free to attend. Picnics and lawn chairs are welcome but no alcohol.

The event starts at 6 p.m-9:30 p.m.