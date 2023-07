The Award-winning gospel songwriter artist Dr. Joe Pace will be conducting a choir workshop and concert this weekend in Montgomery.

The New Home Mt. Meigs Music Department is hosting “Bring Back the Choir Workshop” through July 1, 2023.

Registration is required, the cost can be found by calling New Home Mt. Meigs Church. The workshop and rehearsal will begin promptly at 7 pm. The free concert will take place on July 1, 2023, at 3:00 pm.