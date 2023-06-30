Biden’s $400 Billion Plan Cancelled

Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Biden says, “This fight is not over.”

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

The president said in a statement the ruling was wrong and accused Republicans of “stunning” hypocrisy on the issue.

The court held that the administration needed Congress’ endorsement before undertaking such a costly program.