© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Black Music Month!
WVAS Local

Biden’s $400 Billion Plan Cancelled

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
http://dieterspears.com/istock/links/button_election.jpg
inhauscreative/Getty Images
/
http://dieterspears.com/istock/links/button_election.jpg

Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Biden says, “This fight is not over.”

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

The president said in a statement the ruling was wrong and accused Republicans of “stunning” hypocrisy on the issue.

The court held that the administration needed Congress’ endorsement before undertaking such a costly program.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan