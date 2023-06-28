Pretrial Alliance Montgomery to host Community Listening Session
Residents in Montgomery are invited to the Pretrial Justice System Community listening session tomorrow.
Its free event and refreshments will be served.
It’s sponsored by the Pretrial Alliance Montgomery Alabama; Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick says the goal is to garner a broad range of viewpoints about the justice system.
The event will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Library.
It is located at 245 High Street in downtown Montgomery.